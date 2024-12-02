14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Brian Ford, chief medical officer for 1st Medical Battalion, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tracey Mwenesi, executive assistant to 1st Medical Battalion’s Command Master Chief, listen as Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim (DHN-PR), and the 14th Navy Medical Corps Chief, addresses career progression, recruitment, and retention during his visit with about 28 Navy Medicine leaders from 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and I Marine Expeditionary Force held at the Central Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment, Camp Pendleton, Ca., Dec. 9. Mwenesi is applying for the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program with a goal to become a sports medicine provider. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)