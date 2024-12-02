14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical leaders from 1st Medical Battalion pay attention as Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim (DHN-PR), and the 14th Navy Medical Corps Chief, shares insights on leadership, lessons learned from global operations, and the importance of maintaining a positive team culture during a medical leadership discussion held at the Central Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment, Camp Pendleton, Ca., Dec. 9. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)