Medical leaders from 1st Medical Battalion pay attention as Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim (DHN-PR), and the 14th Navy Medical Corps Chief, shares insights on leadership, lessons learned from global operations, and the importance of maintaining a positive team culture during a medical leadership discussion held at the Central Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment, Camp Pendleton, Ca., Dec. 9. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)
|12.09.2024
|12.10.2024 00:28
|8790783
|241209-N-PU282-1004
|4032x3024
|2.07 MB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief