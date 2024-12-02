Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief [Image 3 of 6]

    14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Medical leaders from 1st Medical Battalion pay attention as Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim (DHN-PR), and the 14th Navy Medical Corps Chief, shares insights on leadership, lessons learned from global operations, and the importance of maintaining a positive team culture during a medical leadership discussion held at the Central Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment, Camp Pendleton, Ca., Dec. 9. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    Navy Medicine
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    I MEF
    1st Medical Battalion
    NMFP
    Navy Medical Corps Chief

