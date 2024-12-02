14th chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief

Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | Rear Adm. Guido Valdes (second from left), commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific,...... read more read more Photo By Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. | Rear Adm. Guido Valdes (second from left), commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim (DHN-PR), and the 14th Navy Medical Corps chief, together with NMFP Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna (second from right), gathers with 1st Medical Battalion triad for a group photo following a medical leadership discussion held at the Central Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment, Camp Pendleton, Ca., Dec. 9. This visit marked Valdes’ final engagement as Medical Corps chief before Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and director of DHN Atlantic, assumes the role. (From left) Capt. Jim Nogle, commanding officer of 1st Medical Battalion; Cdr. George Sterns (center), executive officer of 1st Medical Battalion; and 1st Medical Battalion Command Master Chief Casey Wheeler (right). (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), director of the Defense Health Network Pacific (DHN-PR), and chief of the Navy Medical Corps, met with approximately 28 medical leaders from 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and I Marine Expeditionary Force during a leadership session held at the Central Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT) Marine Detachment, Camp Pendleton, Dec. 9



This visit marked Valdes’ final engagement as Medical Corps chief before Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and director of DHN Atlantic, assumes the role in January 2025.



“The visit offered a unique opportunity for the physicians to engage in open dialogue, address their concerns, and seek guidance directly from the Corps' senior leader,” said Capt. Jim Nogle, commanding officer, 1st Medical Battalion.



During the session, Valdes provided a comprehensive overview of the current state of the Medical Corps, addressing key topics such as operational requirements, balancing force readiness, and the ongoing centralization of functions as part of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) transition.



“Rear Adm. Valdes emphasized the Surgeon General’s Lines of Effort (LOE) to obtain Navy Medicine’s North Star with focuses on expeditionary medicine, readiness, and recruitment and retention, with a specific focus on future Marine Corps operational support,” Nogle said.



Valdes answered questions from the group, which included lessons learned from recent global operations, such as the war in Ukraine, and how Navy Medicine is adapting to evolving challenges. Career progression was another focal point of the discussion, with participants eager to gain insight into building successful careers in Navy Medicine.



When asked about an ideal career track for Medical Corps officers, Valdes advised “Set clear goals that include a mixture of operational experience, utilization tours in your specialty, and striving for senior leadership positions at military treatment facilities. It’s equally critical to ensure your service records are complete and accurate, as they reflect your performance and readiness.”



In response to a question on the role of geographical diversity in career advancement, Valdes clarified “While geographical diversity is considered, it does not carry as much weight as your performance and accomplishments. Focus on excelling in your role, wherever you are assigned.”



Valdes also addressed the challenges of recruitment and retention, emphasizing a shared responsibility across the Navy Medicine team.



“Retention starts with us," he explained. "How we support each other, maintain a positive attitude, and represent Navy Medicine in our actions and words is critical. We are all recruiters and retention specialists in this respect.”



During the session, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tracey Mwenesi, executive assistant to 1st Medical Battalion’s Command Master Chief Casey Wheeler, was introduced to the group. Mwenesi is applying for the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program (EMDP2), demonstrating Navy Medicine’s commitment to developing its people and retaining talent.



“Rear Adm. Valdes emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate and complete records, which resonated with me,” Mwenesi said. Hearing his insights on the board process has encouraged me to write a letter to further clarify documents in my application package. His advice was valuable as I prepare to take the next step in my career.”





As the session concluded, Valdes reflected on the enduring strength of Navy Medicine despite current challenges, including the DHA transition and recruiting and retention hurdles.



“We’ve faced significant changes before, like when Armed Forces Health Longitudinal Technology Application (AHLTA) was deployed, and now with Military Health System’s (MHS) GENESIS,” Valdes said. “These transitions are challenging, but they’re part of the evolution of Navy Medicine.”



Valdes encouraged attendees to take a long-term perspective.



“We’re navigating a bumpy period—coming out of the pandemic, transitioning to DHA, and facing manning challenges—but this is a long game,” he said. “Navy Medicine has always been about supporting the warfighter, and I believe we are the right team to tackle these challenges and adapt for the future.”



Reflecting on his tenure as Medical Corps chief, Valdes expressed deep gratitude to the Medical Corps team.



“I’ve stayed in this career for over 32 years because of the people," Valdes said. "It’s about working alongside dedicated professionals like you, supporting our warfighters and ensuring their care. I’ve been incredibly proud to serve as your Corps chief over the last two and a half years.”