14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim (DHN-PR), and the 14th Navy Medical Corps Chief, speaks to medical leaders from 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and I Marine Expeditionary Force, highlighting key issues such as operational readiness, Defense Health Agency (DHA) transition, and career development at the Central Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment, Camp Pendleton, Ca., Dec. 9. This visit marked Valdes’ final engagement as Medical Corps Chief before Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and director of DHN Atlantic, assumes the role. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)