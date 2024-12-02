Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief [Image 1 of 6]

    14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr. 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, director of Defense Health Network-Pacific Rim (DHN-PR), and the 14th Navy Medical Corps Chief, speaks to medical leaders from 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and I Marine Expeditionary Force, highlighting key issues such as operational readiness, Defense Health Agency (DHA) transition, and career development at the Central Naval Aviation Technical Training Detachment, Camp Pendleton, Ca., Dec. 9. This visit marked Valdes’ final engagement as Medical Corps Chief before Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and director of DHN Atlantic, assumes the role. (Navy photo by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr.)

    This work, 14th Chief of Navy Medical Corps meets medical leaders at Camp Pendleton in final visit as corps chief [Image 6 of 6], by Arsenio R. Cortez Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    I MEF
    1st Medical Battalion
    NMFP
    Navy Medical Corps Chief

