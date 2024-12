Maj. Gen. Dixon assumes command of Joint Task Force North

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, commander, Joint Task Force North, renders the first salute to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas M. Carden, vice commander, U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command, deputy commander, accepting command of JTF-N at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. JTF-N is a joint service command comprised of active-duty and reserve component service members, Department of Defense civilian employees, and contracted personnel to support its mission partners’ efforts in the USNORTHCOM’s area of responsibility to defend the homeland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)