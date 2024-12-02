Maj. Gen. Dixon assumes command of Joint Task Force North

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew D. Smith delivers farewell comments to Joint Task Force North personnel during a change of command ceremony held at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. Smith led JTF-N for two years before relinquishing command to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry Dixon. Dixon arrives at JTF-N after serving as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central. An award presentation to Smith preceded the ceremony, as he is retiring from the Army after 31 years of service. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)