    Maj. Gen. Dixon assumes command of Joint Task Force North [Image 5 of 7]

    Maj. Gen. Dixon assumes command of Joint Task Force North

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Task Force North

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew D. Smith delivers farewell comments to Joint Task Force North personnel during a change of command ceremony held at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. Smith led JTF-N for two years before relinquishing command to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry Dixon. Dixon arrives at JTF-N after serving as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central. An award presentation to Smith preceded the ceremony, as he is retiring from the Army after 31 years of service. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    USNORTHCOM
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    JOINT TASK FORCE NORTH
    JTF-N
    DEFENDING THE HOMELAND

