Maj. Gen. Dixon assumes command of Joint Task Force North

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas M. Carden, vice commander, U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command, deputy commander, presides over the Joint Task Force North change of command ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. JTF-N is a joint service command comprised of active-duty and reserve component servicemembers, Department of Defense civilian employees, and contracted personnel to support its mission partners’ efforts in the USNORTHCOM’s area of responsibility to defend the homeland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)