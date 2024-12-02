From left, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, incoming commander, Join Task Force North, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas M. Carden, vice commander, U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command, deputy commander, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew D. Smith, outgoing commander, JTF-N, comprise the official party for the JTF-N change of command ceremony upon arriving to the event at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. Smith led JTF-N for two years before relinquishing command to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry Dixon. Dixon arrives at JTF-N after serving as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8790486
|VIRIN:
|241209-A-QH368-1442
|Resolution:
|8971x5981
|Size:
|9.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Maj. Gen. Dixon assumes command of Joint Task Force North
