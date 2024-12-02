Maj. Gen. Dixon assumes command of Joint Task Force North

FORT BLISS, Texas – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon assumed command of Joint Task Force North (JTF-N) from U.S. Army Maj. General Matthew D. Smith during a change-of-command ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, on Dec. 9, 2024.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Thomas M. Carden Jr., deputy commander of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and vice commander of U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), officiated the ceremony at the JTF-N headquarters. Among the notable attendees of the ceremony included retired Maj. Gen. Randall V. Simmons Jr., former commander of JTF-N, and retired Brig. Gen. Richard Behrenhausen, the first commander of Joint Task Force Six (which would become JTF-N in 2004).



“Continuity of command during leader transition preserves stability, ensures mission integrity, and fosters future growth,” Carden said. “As we farewell Maj. Gen. Smith and welcome Maj. Gen. Dixon, it is important to remember two things; America does not protect itself and evil never takes a day off. As such, the mission of defending the homeland will remain the number one priority.”



Dixon arrives to JTF-N after serving as the deputy commanding General of U.S. Army Central. His service spans across 25 years with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, joint assignments with USNORTHCOM and NATO, and numerous awards to include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster and the Bronze Star Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster.



“It is a blessing to be able to serve in the armed forces, in law enforcement, or in civil service of this nation, serving the nation and its people to protect and provide for their common good,” Dixon said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to do that.”



A native of Dixon, Illinois, he commissioned into the Illinois Army National Guard as an infantry officer in 1989 upon graduating from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In addition to his extensive record of military accomplishments, Dixon also earned a doctorate in law from the John Marshall Law School at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Carden acknowledged Dixon’s return to the USNORTHCOM organization signifying the third time the two will collaborate in their service.



“As you prepare to assume this incredible command, I know you will lead the men and women of Joint Task Force North with distinction and build on Matt [Smith]’s body of work,” said Carden, who helps oversee six subordinate commands and several standing Joint Task Forces, under the direction of U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of USNORTHCOM and NORAD.



Smith took command of JTF-N on Dec. 14, 2022, after a stint as the vice director of operations at the National Guard Bureau J-3/4/7 in Arlington, Virginia. His reflection on his time at the head of JTF-N included thanks to a plethora of individuals, organizations and agencies for what he identified as pivotal contributors to the command’s overall mission. As a member of the Georgia Army National Guard, Smith also credited his tenure in El Paso for giving he and his wife a chance to “learn new things about our nation, another nation, and different cultures.” This assignment marks his last stop in the Army as he heads into retirement, concluding a 31-year career.



Joint Task Force North (JTF-N) is a joint service command comprised of active-duty and reserve component service members, Department of Defense civilian employees, and contracted support personnel. Based on Fort Bliss, Texas, Joint Task Force North supports mission partners’ efforts in the U.S. Northern Command area of responsibility in order to defend the homeland.

