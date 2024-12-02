Maj. Gen. Dixon assumes command of Joint Task Force North

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Henry S. Dixon, address attendees upon accepting command to Joint Task Force North personnel during a change of command ceremony held at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024. JTF-N is a joint service command comprised of active-duty and reserve component service members, Department of Defense civilian employees, and contracted personnel to support its mission partners’ efforts in the USNORTHCOM’s area of responsibility to defend the homeland. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)
