SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers remarks to Sailors during an all-hands call on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)