SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Sailor of the Year Petty Officer 2nd Class Demarcus Bartee on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during his visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)