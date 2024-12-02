Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73) [Image 19 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), on the ceremonial quarterdeck during his visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8790465
    VIRIN: 241209-D-PM193-2367
    Resolution: 7479x4986
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73) [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)
    SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    SECDEF
    Yokosuka
    USS George Washington
    SECDEF Austin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download