SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is greeted by Commander of U.S. 7th Fleet U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Fred W. Katcher during his visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)