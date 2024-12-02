Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a press engagement while aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while visiting Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8790463
|VIRIN:
|241209-D-PM193-2360
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73) [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.