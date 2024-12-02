Date Taken: 12.09.2024 Date Posted: 12.09.2024 18:22 Photo ID: 8790462 VIRIN: 241209-D-PM193-2227 Resolution: 7683x5122 Size: 4.46 MB Location: COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SD Visits USS George Washington (CVN 73) [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.