Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Inaugural Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall issues the oath of office to new Air Force Warrant Officer Training School students after their graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 6, 2024. Today marks a historic milestone for the Air Force with the reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps in its inaugural class, consisting of 30 total candidates, 22 Active Duty, 6 Guardsmen, and 2 Reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward)