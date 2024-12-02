Warrant Officer Training School inaugural class graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Maj. Nathaniel Roesler, Warrant Officer Training School Commandant, and Senior Master Sgt. Jarvis Wilson, WOTS Senior Enlisted Leader, present a WOTS class 25-01 diploma to Warrant Officer 1 Jason Marshall at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 6, 2024. This historic cohort of 30 graduates marks the reintroduction of Warrant Officers to the Air Force following the dissolution of the Warrant Officer Corps in 1958. The inaugural class consisted of 22 Active Duty, 6 Guardsmen, and 2 Reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox)