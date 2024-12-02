Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Training School inaugural class graduation [Image 18 of 29]

    Warrant Officer Training School inaugural class graduation

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Maj. Nathaniel Roesler, Warrant Officer Training School Commandant, and Senior Master Sgt. Jarvis Wilson, WOTS Senior Enlisted Leader, present a WOTS class 25-01 diploma to Warrant Officer 1 Andre Roberge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 6, 2024. This historic cohort of 30 graduates marks the reintroduction of Warrant Officers to the Air Force following the dissolution of the Warrant Officer Corps in 1958. The inaugural class consisted of 22 Active Duty, 6 Guardsmen, and 2 Reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox)

