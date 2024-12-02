Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Inaugural Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks at the new Air Force Warrant Officer Training School graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 6, 2024. Today marks a historic milestone for the Air Force with the reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps in its inaugural class, consisting of 30 total candidates, 22 Active Duty, 6 Guardsmen, and 2 Reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward)