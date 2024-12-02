Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Inaugural Graduation [Image 27 of 29]

    Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Inaugural Graduation

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks at the new Air Force Warrant Officer Training School graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 6, 2024. Today marks a historic milestone for the Air Force with the reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps in its inaugural class, consisting of 30 total candidates, 22 Active Duty, 6 Guardsmen, and 2 Reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 16:49
    Photo ID: 8790213
    VIRIN: 241206-F-SZ562-1174
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 661.07 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Maxwell AFB
    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall
    inaugural Air Force Warrant Officer Training School graduation

