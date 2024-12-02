Air Force Warrant Officer Training School Inaugural Graduation

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks at the new Air Force Warrant Officer Training School graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 6, 2024. Today marks a historic milestone for the Air Force with the reintroduction of the Warrant Officer Corps in its inaugural class, consisting of 30 total candidates, 22 Active Duty, 6 Guardsmen, and 2 Reservists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trey Ward)
