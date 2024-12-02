Warrant Officer Training School inaugural class graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall addresses Air University faculty, staff, and students during an All Call at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 6, 2024. Kendall also presided over the Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01graduation ceremony, which marked the reintroduction of Warrant Officers to the Air Force following the dissolution of the Warrant Officer Corps in 1958. (U.S. Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox)