4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in a weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2024. Airmen were required to load munitions onto the aircraft within a 35-minute timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)