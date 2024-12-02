Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 4 of 7]

    4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Stoeckle, 355th Munitions Squadron conventional support super, left, Senior Airman Tristan Mee, 355th Munitions Squadron stockpile crew chief, center, and Senior Airman Ambrose Darwin, 355th Munitions Squadron stockpile crew chief, right, assemble a munition during a weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2024. Weapons load crews used the newly built munitions in the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8790002
    VIRIN: 241206-F-KQ087-1026
    Resolution: 5127x3411
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Weapons Load Competition
    924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter
    357th Fighter Generation Squadron
    355th Munitions Squadron

