4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Stoeckle, 355th Munitions Squadron conventional support super, left, Senior Airman Tristan Mee, 355th Munitions Squadron stockpile crew chief, center, and Senior Airman Ambrose Darwin, 355th Munitions Squadron stockpile crew chief, right, assemble a munition during a weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2024. Weapons load crews used the newly built munitions in the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)