4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A plaque of previous quarterly load competition winners is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2024. Crew 46, consisting of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alissa Byrne, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, Senior Airman Christopher Ramirez, 357th FGS weapons load crew member and Airman 1st Class Daveon Frierson, 357th FGS weapons load crew member, won the 4th quarter competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Weapons Load Competition
    924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter
    357th Fighter Generation Squadron
    355th Munitions Squadron

