4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A plaque of previous quarterly load competition winners is on display at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2024. Crew 46, consisting of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alissa Byrne, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, Senior Airman Christopher Ramirez, 357th FGS weapons load crew member and Airman 1st Class Daveon Frierson, 357th FGS weapons load crew member, won the 4th quarter competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)