4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alissa Byrne, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, secures a munition while Senior Airman Christopher Ramirez, 357th FGS weapons load crew member, operates a bomb-lift vehicle during a weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2024. The competition gave each participating crew the opportunity to experience how quickly they may have to perform integrated combat turns downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)