U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristan Mee, 355th Munitions Squadron stockpile crew chief, builds a munition during a quarterly weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2024. Teams were scored with a point system that factored in the number of discrepancies and the efficiency of the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8789999
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-KQ087-1037
|Resolution:
|4968x3305
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.