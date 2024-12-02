4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tristan Mee, 355th Munitions Squadron stockpile crew chief, builds a munition during a quarterly weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2024. Teams were scored with a point system that factored in the number of discrepancies and the efficiency of the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)