4th Quarter Weapons Load Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Ramirez, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, reviews a checklist during a weapons load competition at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2024. Competitions like these advance training and partnerships to build Mission Ready Airmen capable of executing agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)