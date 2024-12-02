86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilian honorees from across Ramstein Air Base, Germany and their families attend a Length of Service Ceremony at Ramstein AB, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. The honorees were recognized for serving the U.S. government from 20-50 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)