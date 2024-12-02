Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Civilian honorees from across Ramstein Air Base, Germany and their families attend a Length of Service Ceremony at Ramstein AB, Dec. 5, 2024. This ceremony serves as an opportunity to recognize both German and U.S. employees for their work and contributions to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

