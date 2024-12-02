86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civilian honorees from across Ramstein Air Base, Germany and their families attend a Length of Service Ceremony at Ramstein AB, Dec. 5, 2024. This ceremony serves as an opportunity to recognize both German and U.S. employees for their work and contributions to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)