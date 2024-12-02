Civilian honorees from across Ramstein Air Base, Germany and their families attend a Length of Service Ceremony at Ramstein AB, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. This ceremony serves as an opportunity to recognize both German and U.S. employees for their work and contributions to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8789194
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-TO537-1430
|Resolution:
|3487x5241
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.