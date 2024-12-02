Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard prepare to present colors during a Length of Service Ceremony at Ramstein AB, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. The ceremony showed appreciation for civilian employees’ U.S. military service and highlighted how they positively impact the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:20
    Photo ID: 8789193
    VIRIN: 241205-F-TO537-1072
    Resolution: 5563x3701
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein AB
    Civilians
    KMC
    86 AW
    Length of Service

