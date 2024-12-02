86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Awards for the Length of Service Ceremony are placed before the event begins at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. Ramstein Air Base conducts a Length of Service Ceremony twice a year to recognize employees with over 20 years of U.S. military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)