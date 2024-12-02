86 AW honors civilians in Length of Service ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, clap during a Length of Service Ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. Williams expressed deep gratitude for Team Ramstein’s local nationals and their commitment to service. Williams and Ludwig presented certificates of appreciation and length of service pins to local nationals with more than 20 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)