U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron pilot, reviews a mission profile with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael DeVita, 20th EBS pilot, before a mission as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. BTF deployments demonstrate the U.S.' readiness alongside our NATO Allies which supports European security through providing a credible, reliable presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8788928
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-MJ351-1015
|Resolution:
|5490x3653
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.