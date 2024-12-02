Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron pilot, reviews a mission profile with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael DeVita, 20th EBS pilot, before a mission as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. BTF deployments demonstrate the U.S.' readiness alongside our NATO Allies which supports European security through providing a credible, reliable presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8788928
    VIRIN: 241205-F-MJ351-1015
    Resolution: 5490x3653
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1
    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1
    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1
    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1
    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download