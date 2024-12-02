20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Wilde, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron pilot, reviews a mission profile with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael DeVita, 20th EBS pilot, before a mission as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. BTF deployments demonstrate the U.S.' readiness alongside our NATO Allies which supports European security through providing a credible, reliable presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)