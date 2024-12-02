From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Sarafin, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron combat systems officer, U.S. Air Force Capt. Mitchell Melville, 20th EBS pilot, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathaniel Roland, 20th EBS pilot, review paperwork before a mission during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. Throughout the BTF, the U.S. takes every opportunity to train together with Allies to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve military readiness, tactical proficiency, and interoperability. Portions of photo have been blurred for operational security.(U.S. Air Force illustration by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8788926
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-MJ351-1008
|Resolution:
|5001x3327
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.