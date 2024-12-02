U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron step to a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. BTF 25-1 demonstrates the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to Allies and partners to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8788924
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-MJ351-1044
|Resolution:
|5811x3866
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.