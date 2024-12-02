Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 1 of 5]

    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron step to a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. BTF 25-1 demonstrates the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to Allies and partners to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8788924
    VIRIN: 241205-F-MJ351-1044
    Resolution: 5811x3866
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

