    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 5]

    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Patryk Bojanowski, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron combat systems officer, sets systems in a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. Through BTF missions, the U.S. remains steadfast in its commitment to peace and stability in Europe and continues to work alongside our Allies and partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 04:23
    VIRIN: 241205-F-MJ351-1064
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

