20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Patryk Bojanowski, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron combat systems officer, sets systems in a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. Through BTF missions, the U.S. remains steadfast in its commitment to peace and stability in Europe and continues to work alongside our Allies and partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
