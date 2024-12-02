Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 4 of 5]

    20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lucas Johnson, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron combat systems officer, prepares to board a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. During the BTF,aircrews train and operate alongside NATO Allies, demonstrating the U.S.' commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 04:23
    Photo ID: 8788927
    VIRIN: 241205-F-MJ351-1055
    Resolution: 2872x4021
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    This work, 20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

