20th EBS prep jets for BTF 25-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lucas Johnson, 20th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron combat systems officer, prepares to board a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 5, 2024. During the BTF,aircrews train and operate alongside NATO Allies, demonstrating the U.S.' commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)