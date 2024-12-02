Ensign Chris Martin Scans Horizon For Surface Contacts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Ensign Chris Martin, from Annapolis, Maryland, scans the horizon for surface contacts in the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during routine underway operations. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)