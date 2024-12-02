Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ensign Chris Martin Scans Horizon For Surface Contacts [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ensign Chris Martin Scans Horizon For Surface Contacts

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Ensign Chris Martin, from Annapolis, Maryland, scans the horizon for surface contacts in the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during routine underway operations. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 04:06
    Photo ID: 8788912
    VIRIN: 241206-N-KW492-8445
    Resolution: 4933x4000
    Size: 830.52 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ensign Chris Martin Scans Horizon For Surface Contacts [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Transits South China Sea
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Transits South China Sea
    BMSN Yurida Delangel Scans Horizon For Surface Vessels
    QM1 Byron Johnson Monitors Ship's Track On VMS
    Lt. j.g. Josh Cupps Records Ship To Ship Communications
    Ensign Chris Martin Scans Horizon For Surface Contacts
    STG2 Austin Freemon Operates Ship's Helm
    GM2 Ereneo Hernandez Communicates With Watch Stander
    Ensign James Rice Scans Horizon For Surface Vessels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Preble (DDG 88)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download