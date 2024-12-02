Lt. j.g. Josh Cupps Records Ship To Ship Communications

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Lt. j.g. Josh Cupps, from Lowell, Massachusetts, records ship to ship communications in the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during routine underway operations. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 04:06
|Photo ID:
|8788911
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-KW492-8561
|Resolution:
|4228x4000
|Size:
|781.12 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
