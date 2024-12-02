QM1 Byron Johnson Monitors Ship's Track On VMS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Quartermaster 1st Class Byron Johnson, from Boston, monitors the ship's track on the voyage management system in the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during routine underway operations. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)