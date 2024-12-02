USS Preble (DDG 88) Transits South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) transits the South China Sea during routine underway operations. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)