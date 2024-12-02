GM2 Ereneo Hernandez Communicates With Watch Stander

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Ereneo Hernandez, from Beeville, Texas, communicates with a watch stander on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during routine underway operations. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
