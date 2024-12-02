SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 6, 2024) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Austin Freemon, from Clarkesville, Tennessee, operates the ship's helm in the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during routine underway operations. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
This work, STG2 Austin Freemon Operates Ship's Helm [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.