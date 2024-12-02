Commander and Command Chief serve Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato, commander of the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, addresses airmen of the 127th Wing during his annual all-call at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 8, 2024. Afterwards, Brancato presided over the Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony, which celebrates airmen’s achievements throughout 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)