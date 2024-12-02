Commander and Command Chief serve Airmen

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen 

    127th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato, commander of the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, addresses airmen of the 127th Wing during his annual all-call at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 8, 2024. Afterwards, Brancato presided over the Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony, which celebrates airmen’s achievements throughout 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 12:40
    Photo ID: 8787972
    VIRIN: 241208-F-YQ364-4983
    Resolution: 5441x3627
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
