U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, wait for the Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony to begin at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 8, 2024. The junior-enlisted airmen were nominated by their groups for achievements throughout 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8787969
|VIRIN:
|241208-F-YQ364-7679
|Resolution:
|6123x4082
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 127th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.