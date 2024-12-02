Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen 

    127th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, wait for the Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony to begin at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 8, 2024. The junior-enlisted airmen were nominated by their groups for achievements throughout 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    VIRIN: 241208-F-YQ364-7679
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
