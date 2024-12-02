127th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Hedrick, command chief master sergeant of the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard, congratulates Phillip Olczak, firefighter at the 127th Wing, at the Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 8, 2024. Hedrick congratulated Olczak for winning the civilian employee of the year award. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)