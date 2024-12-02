Wing awards outstanding Airmen, employees

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich.— Leadership and Airmen of the 127th Wing honored the unit’s 2024 Outstanding Airmen of the Year on Dec. 7, 2024.



“This ceremony is our opportunity to highlight some of our team’s outstanding achievements from the past year and discuss our way forward,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew Brancato, commander of the 127th Wing and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. “Each of you has demonstrated commitment, resilience and adaptability and it’s clear that your dedication keeps the 127th Wing running strong and ready to meet every challenge.”



The individual winners representing the Wing’s top performing Airmen were based on superior leadership, job performance and overall achievement.



Winners were selected in the following categories:



1. Airman of the Year- Senior Airman Chloe Morgan, 127th Medical Group

2. Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – Tech. Sgt. Myke Danger, 127th Mission Support Group

3. Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year – Master Sgt. Jeremy Mosley, 127th Maintenance Group

4. First Sergeant of the Year – Master Sgt. Chris Partaka, 127th Maintenance Group

5. Company Grade Officer of the Year – Capt. Patrick Retzer, 127th Air Refueling Group

6. Honor Guard Member of the Year – Tech. Sgt. Eric Kim, posthumously

7. Recruiter of the Year – Tech. Sgt. Justin Nabarrette

8. Civilian Employee of the Year- Phillip Olczak, 127th Mission Support Group

9. Civilian Manager of the Year- Cody McDonald, 127th Mission Support Group

10. State Employee of the Year- Kevan Visnick, 127th Mission Support Group

11. The Commander’s Trophy was awarded to the 2024 Selfridge Air Show and Open House Director, Maj. Kraig Lohse.



During the ceremony, the 127th Wing Chiefs Council presented the 2024 enlisted education scholarships, awarding two- $1,000 scholarships to children of Wing members.



“These Airmen have set themselves apart through their unwavering commitment, professionalism and excellence, embodying the best of what it means to serve in the United States Air Force,” Brancato said. “



The winners of the airman, non-commission officers and company grade officer categories will go on to compete against Michigan Air National Guard Airmen at the state level awards, where winners will be selected and announced next summer. State-level winners will go on to compete in the nationwide Outstanding Airmen of the Year competition.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2024 Date Posted: 12.08.2024 12:41 Story ID: 486928 Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US