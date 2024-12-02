Honor guard members from the 127th Wing, Michigan National Guard present colors during the National Anthem at the Outstanding Airmen of the Year awards ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 8, 2024. The Outstanding Airman of the Year award winners were selected in 11 categories, including military civilian employees and the commander’s trophy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8787970
|VIRIN:
|241208-F-YQ364-8424
|Resolution:
|6052x4035
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 127th Wing Outstanding Airman of the Year awards ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jacob Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.