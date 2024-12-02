39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules flies over a flightline during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The multinational exercise included 10 different coalition and partner nations, all collaboratively working to advance tactical airlift and air mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)