Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules flies over a flightline during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The multinational exercise included 10 different coalition and partner nations, all collaboratively working to advance tactical airlift and air mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 09:18
    Photo ID: 8787666
    VIRIN: 241204-F-BK002-1269
    Resolution: 6939x4626
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download