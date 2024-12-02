39th EAS participates in Exercise TUWAIQ-4

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules flies over a flightline during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2024. The multinational exercise included 10 different coalition and partner nations, all collaboratively working to advance tactical airlift and air mobility capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8787666
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-BK002-1269
|Resolution:
|6939x4626
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
